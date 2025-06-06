Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dvaryscanski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Dvaryscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Hudy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hudy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale bright cozy two-bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor of a 3-storey brick house. The t…
$21,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dvaryscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go