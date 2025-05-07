Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Residential
  4. Duplex
  5. Garage

Duplexes with garage for sale in Belarus

Minsk Region
3
Duplex Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Babruysk, Belarus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
Part of the house in Bobruisk, with an area of ​​63.2 square meters. meters, with gas and ba…
$27,900
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Narach, Belarus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
Продается уютная квартира в двухквартирном блокированном доме, расположенном в живописном аг…
$26,700
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go