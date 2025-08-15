Show property on map Show properties list
Restaurants for sale in Dudzicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Restaurant 265 m² in Dudzicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant 265 m²
Dudzicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Roadside cafe "Lukomorye" is for sale. It is located in a picturesque area, on the outskirts…
$150,000
