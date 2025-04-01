Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Druzhny, Belarus

1 room apartment in Druzhny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/10
$46,000
Apartment in Druzhny, Belarus
Apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
Area 128 m²
$99,900
4 room apartment in Druzhny, Belarus
4 room apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Floor 5/5
$60,000
4 room apartment in Druzhny, Belarus
4 room apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/2
$75,000
3 room apartment in Druzhny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 5/5
$60,000
