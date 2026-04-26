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Residential properties for sale in Drahicynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Nahorje, Belarus
House
Nahorje, Belarus
Area 60 m²
For sale comfortable residential house, 1972 p. Located in the D. Nagorje, Drogichinsky dist…
$13,000
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