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Offices for Sale in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 properties total found
Office 40 m² in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 40 m²
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Floor 8/8
$480
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Office 500 m² in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 500 m²
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/8
$6,000
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