Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzmitravicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Dzmitravicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Dzmitravicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitravicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
House in a picturesque place in Novoselye, Berezinsky district. Warm wooden house with stov…
$4,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dzmitravicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go