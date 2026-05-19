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Houses with garage for sale in Daskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Saltanauka, Belarus
House
Saltanauka, Belarus
Area 48 m²
For sale a residential house in the village of Saltanovka, an area of 50 square meters, log,…
$18,500
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