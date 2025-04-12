Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Daskauski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Daskauski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Syalyets, Belarus
House
Syalyets, Belarus
Area 27 m²
** 15 acres plot for sale with unfinished house in the village of Selets 2 (Mogilevsky distr…
$27,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Daskauski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes