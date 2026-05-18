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Residential properties with garage for sale in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
houses
15
3 properties total found
in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
For sale 1⁄2 share of the house in Boroviki. The plot of 25 acres is fenced. Nearby there is…
$15,000
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House in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 203 m²
We bring to your attention a magnificent two-level house in Boroviki, Dzerzhinsky district. …
$160,000
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3 bedroom house in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
Urgent sale of a house in the picturesque village of UzrecheeFor sale one-storey house with …
$150,000
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
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Properties features in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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