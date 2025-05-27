Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dabryniouski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 1 194 m² in Tomkavicy, Belarus
Manufacture 1 194 m²
Tomkavicy, Belarus
Rooms 15
Area 1 194 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale Production, ag. Tomkovici, Dzerzhinsky r-n, Brest for example, 26 km from MKAD 15…
$150,397
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go