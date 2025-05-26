Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Commercial
  4. Revenue house

Apartment buildings for sale in Belarus

Vitsebsk Region
4
Navapolatsk
4
Revenue house Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Revenue house 204 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Revenue house 204 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 204 m²
Historical building in the center of Riga, on one of the most active streets in Riga - Kr. V…
$341,907
Leave a request
Revenue house 1 875 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Revenue house 1 875 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 1 875 m²
We offer to buy a home for renovation in the most prestigious area of the city - Old Riga! H…
$3,42M
Leave a request
Revenue house 2 050 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Revenue house 2 050 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 2 050 m²
We sell a residential building on F. Sadovnikov Street. Convenient location, good transport …
$3,53M
Leave a request
Revenue house 3 179 m² in Navapolatsk, Belarus
Revenue house 3 179 m²
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Area 3 179 m²
$2,62M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Belarus

сommercial property
restaurants
hotels
offices
manufacture buildings
investment properties
warehouses
shops
ready business
Realting.com
Go