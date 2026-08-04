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Houses with garden for sale in Cimkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Cimkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Cimkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
For sale 2-level house with an area of 100 square meters in the village of Long, Kopylsky di…
$17,207
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Properties features in Cimkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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