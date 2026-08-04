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Сommercial property in Cimkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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1 property total found
Commercial property 537 m² in Cimkavicy, Belarus
Commercial property 537 m²
Cimkavicy, Belarus
Area 537 m²
Number of floors 2
Are you looking for a stable source of income or a place to expand your business?A multifunc…
$258,104
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