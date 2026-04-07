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Cottages with garage for sale in Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Cottage in Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 142 m²
Offered for sale a modern residential house in the suburbs of Kobrin (Peski 1). The 2020 hou…
$185,000
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