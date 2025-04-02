Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Chatlianski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
$7,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes