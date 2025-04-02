Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Chatlianski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 1 804 m² in Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 1 804 m²
Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 1 804 m²
Floor 1/2
We bring to your attention a multifunctional capital structure with a land plot located at t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes