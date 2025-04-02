Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/2
A free apartment surrounded by nature, no one is registered, clean sale, keys on the day of …
$10,500
