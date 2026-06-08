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Houses with garage for sale in Chalopienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Chalopienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chalopienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
We offer you an excellent option for those who appreciate comfort, nature and privacy. The h…
$15,916
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