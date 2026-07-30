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Residential properties with garden for sale in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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houses
18
3 properties total found
in Staroje Sialo, Belarus
Staroje Sialo, Belarus
Area 136 m²
Link to Tik Tok review Apartment for sale in a blocked residential building in d. Old villag…
$187,500
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House in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
For those who want to rest, not work. Home thing: Two-storey house with an area of 80 m2 is …
$86,577
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Cottage in Chaciezyna, Belarus
Cottage
Chaciezyna, Belarus
Area 630 m²
Exclusive country house for sale in the prestigious agro-town of Khatezhino (only 7 km away)…
$805,167
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Properties features in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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