Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Chaciezynski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Garage

Residential properties with garage for sale in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
houses
18
5 properties total found
House in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Beautiful house made of Finnish timber 200 mm 12 km from Moscow ❤️ Premium house made of Fin…
$245,533
Leave a request
in Staroje Sialo, Belarus
Staroje Sialo, Belarus
Area 136 m²
Link to Tik Tok review Apartment for sale in a blocked residential building in d. Old villag…
$187,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 217 m²
Near Minsk, a good cottage is sold in a quiet, cozy and picturesque place.15 minutes to the …
$149,000
Leave a request
OkeaskOkeask
Cottage in Staroje Sialo, Belarus
Cottage
Staroje Sialo, Belarus
Area 280 m²
Are you still looking for an apartment? This house asks you to stop and think again. There …
$285,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Chaciezyna, Belarus
Cottage
Chaciezyna, Belarus
Area 630 m²
Exclusive country house for sale in the prestigious agro-town of Khatezhino (only 7 km away)…
$805,167
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go