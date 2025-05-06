Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hacezynski selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
Office 167 m² in Hacezyna, Belarus
Office 167 m²
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 167 m²
The office is sold in ag. Hatezhino st. Central 10b/10 on the territory of the Office-Square…
$164,800
