Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Cervenski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Cervenski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Cervenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cervenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
For sale a cozy cottage in ST "New Lira", Mogilev direction.The house is completely renovate…
$17,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cervenski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes