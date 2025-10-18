Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Cerninski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop 116 m² in Cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 116 m²
Cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
The building is non-residential (name - shop) with a total area of 116.2 square meters in Ve…
$11,000
