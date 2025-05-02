Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Byarozawka
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Byarozawka, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Byarozawka, Belarus
Cottage
Byarozawka, Belarus
Area 184 m²
For sale good spacious house near the forest and the river Neman. The house was built for th…
$145,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go