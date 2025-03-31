Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Buda-Kashalyova District, Belarus

House in Uzovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Uzovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 118 m²
For sale a cozy house in a picturesque place, fully ready for year-round living. Qualitative…
$36,500
House in Chebotovichskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Chebotovichskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 37 m²
For sale is a one-storey log house located in the village of Red Kurgan Buda-Koshelevsky dis…
$8,000
Properties features in Buda-Kashalyova District, Belarus

