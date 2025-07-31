Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Brest, Belarus

cottages
7
townhouses
8
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 324 m²
Sale of a residential building in Brest, VERESKOVY 182953A residential building in Brest. 20…
$248,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Brest, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go