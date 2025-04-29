Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Brest District, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Cherni, Belarus
Cottage
Cherni, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Object code 07623: We work for the owner! Buying this object-- You're not paying the agency …
$148,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Cuhinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Cuhinicy, Belarus
Area 153 m²
We work from the owner! When buying this property, you don't pay commission agencies! Reside…
$250,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Brest District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go