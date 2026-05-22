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Residential properties for sale in Bolcisski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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1 property total found
House in Bolcisski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bolcisski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
The house in Peles is spacious, nature and an ideal place to live. For sale wooden house in …
$3,500
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Properties features in Bolcisski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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