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Apartments for sale in Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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3 room apartment in Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment in 2 levels of 51.9 / 42.4 / 7.7 sq. m. with a large storage room and veranda. Ove…
$6,770
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