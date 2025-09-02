Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Blonski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 218 m²
$79,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go