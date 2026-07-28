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Сommercial property in Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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1 property total found
Commercial property 475 m² in Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 475 m²
Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 475 m²
Number of floors 1
The school building is for sale on a large land plot of 1.4 hectares. The building must be r…
$124,978
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