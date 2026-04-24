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Apartments for sale in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Apartment in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale is a large two-bedroom apartment in the village of Semkovo, 19 km from Minsk in the…
$39,500
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