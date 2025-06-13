Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Baravikouski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Baravikouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Baraviki, Belarus
House
Baraviki, Belarus
Area 144 m²
We offer for sale a one-storey well-groomed residential house located in Boroviki village of…
$30,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Baravikouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go