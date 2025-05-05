Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Cottage in Starynki, Belarus
Cottage
Starynki, Belarus
Area 270 m²
For sale, new (with a clean finish)Urban house in two levels with an area of 250 square mete…
$167,000
Cottage in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 211 m²
House and site • The house was built in 2024, ready for year-round living. • The plot area …
$95,000
Properties features in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus

