Monthly rent of shops in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus

Barawlyany
7
9 properties total found
Shop 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for rent a room at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room wi…
Price on request
Shop 622 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 622 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 622 m²
Floor 1/2
Rent of retail space of 8-622 m2 in NOVAMALL ❤️ Rental of commercial premises in a modern mu…
Price on request
Shop 30 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 30 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 2
Retail space for rent in the new modern shopping center "Novamall". Ground floor: 35 sq.m. (…
Price on request
Shop 630 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 630 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 630 m²
Floor 2/2
Rent of retail premises in the NOVAMOLL shopping shopping center at the address of Borovlyan…
Price on request
Shop 8 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 8 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 8 m²
Number of floors 2
rental of retail premises with an area of ​​8-622 m2 in “Novamall” ❤️ Renting of retail pr…
Price on request
