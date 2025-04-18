Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bałbasava, Belarus

3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Bałbasava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Bałbasava, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/5
3 rooms are sold   Apartment in G.P. Bolbasovo at the address: Yubileinaya St., 339. This vi…
$16,500
2 room apartment in Bałbasava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Bałbasava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
Agency contract number 559 from 2023-11-24
$16,000
1 room apartment in Bałbasava, Belarus
1 room apartment
Bałbasava, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/5
One-room apartment for sale, located on the 5th floor of a five-storey building at the addre…
$10,500
