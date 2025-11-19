Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Babovicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/2
$6,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go