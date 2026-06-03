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Pool Houses for sale in Aziorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Aziory, Belarus
House
Aziory, Belarus
Area 170 m²
Spacious 2-storey house for sale in ag.Ozery, Roshchenki str. In walking distance all infras…
$136,111
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Properties features in Aziorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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