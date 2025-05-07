Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus

7 properties total found
2 room house in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
Location: Grodno district, Ozersky S/s, Starina (25 km from Grodno).General information abou…
$55,000
8 room house in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
8 room house
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, an 8-room residential building with engineering communication by the lake, a farm,…
$200,000
4 room house in Aziory, Belarus
4 room house
Aziory, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious 2-storey house for sale in ag.Ozery, Roshchenki str. In walking distance all infras…
$135,000
5 room house in Aziory, Belarus
5 room house
Aziory, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
$317,400
3 room house in Aziory, Belarus
3 room house
Aziory, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
Location: Western Belarus, Grodno region, Grodno district, Ozersky village council, agro-tow…
$19,900
House in Aziory, Belarus
House
Aziory, Belarus
Area 56 m²
On sale a residential house in the center of the agro-town of Lakes, 20 km from Grodno. Near…
$19,500
House in Aziory, Belarus
House
Aziory, Belarus
Area 85 m²
Location: Western Belarus, Grodno region, Grodno district, Ozersky village council, agro-tow…
$19,900
Properties features in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus

