Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus

;
сommercial properties
6
Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 2 273 m² in Slabada, Belarus
Office 2 273 m²
Slabada, Belarus
Area 2 273 m²
For sale is an operating RBU-Resolution Concrete Node with a total area of all premises - 22…
$1,000,000
VAT
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go