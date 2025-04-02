Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Azhinavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
House in Chemery, Belarus
House
Chemery, Belarus
Area 51 m²
$11,800
House in Kasciani, Belarus
House
Kasciani, Belarus
Area 45 m²
In a picturesque place, a wooden house is sold in Ag. Kosteni 5 km from the city of Slonim! …
$4,800
House in Chemery, Belarus
House
Chemery, Belarus
Area 141 m²
For sale a house with communications and partial finish, 2022.built. This is a great option …
$38,000
Properties features in Azhinavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
