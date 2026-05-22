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Pool Houses for sale in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
In the Logoi direction in a quiet forested place, in ST Secunda, on the shore of a well-groo…
$178,720
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Properties features in Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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