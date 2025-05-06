Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus

7
11 properties total found
House in Cudzenicy, Belarus
Cudzenicy, Belarus
Area 114 m²
We offer to your attention a house next to a forest in a modern cottage building D. Chudenic…
$119,950
House in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
For sale cottage near Minsk (ST Vostok 4) 20 km from Moscow Ring RoadLarge and capital house…
$19,000
House in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 153 m²
S/T "Lesnoye" is located near the Ostroshytsky town near the village of Panyshevshchyna and …
$27,700
House in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
Modern house is located on a plot of 5 acres in ST "Svyazist"The house is warm.Year of const…
$19,900
Cottage in Astrosycy, Belarus
Astrosycy, Belarus
Area 186 m²
For sale is a magnificent premium-class cottage 100% ready with furniture in the prestigious…
$265,000
House in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 177 m²
The well-maintained garden partnership "Spillars"!House with a plot of 5.86 acres in ST "Kol…
$32,000
Cottage in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 152 m²
For sale a house with a bath in the station Fantasia-Silichi, 25 km from the Moscow Ring Roa…
$88,000
Cottage in Cudzenicy, Belarus
Cudzenicy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
For sale is an exclusive unique cottage with a "Spa-complex" of premium class 100% readiness…
Price on request
House in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 117 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! Contract number with the agency 288/1 from 2025-03-19
$35,000
Cottage in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 270 m²
House 19 km from Minsk, Logoi direction! ❤️ Two-storey residential building, which is additi…
$211,850
House in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 296 m²
Modern cottage for year-round living in the cozy village of Monchaki for a comfortable and p…
$250,000
