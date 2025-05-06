Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Astrosycki selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus

сommercial property
3
1 property total found
Restaurant 99 m² in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 99 m²
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale conveniently located building specialized for catering (roadside cafe) with its par…
$53,000
