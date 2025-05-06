Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Astrosycki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
6 room apartment in Astrosycy, Belarus
6 room apartment
Astrosycy, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 284 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale a residential house for year-round living in the village of Ostroshytsy, Logoyskoye…
$143,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go