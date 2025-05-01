Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus

2 properties total found
Shop 62 m² in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Shop 62 m²
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a specialized retail building. With a current long-term tenant in the person of …
$72,000
Shop 446 m² in Akolica, Belarus
Shop 446 m²
Akolica, Belarus
Area 446 m²
For sale (we will also consider the rental option) a new building with a modern design for a…
$500,000
