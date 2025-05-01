Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Astrashitskagaradokski rural council
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus

сommercial property
8
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Restaurant 1 720 m² in Akolica, Belarus
Restaurant 1 720 m²
Akolica, Belarus
Area 1 720 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a unique hotel complex with a restaurant, a SPA complex, a French and Italian ba…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Restaurant 446 m² in Akolica, Belarus
Restaurant 446 m²
Akolica, Belarus
Area 446 m²
For sale (we will also consider the option of renting) a new building with a modern design f…
$500,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go