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Сommercial property in Asipovichy, Belarus

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 34 m² in Asipovichy, Belarus
Commercial property 34 m²
Asipovichy, Belarus
Area 34 m²
For sale is a shopping pavilion located in the area of FOC "Muscule", BAM district in Osipov…
$17,900
Leave a request
Shop 34 m² in Asipovichy, Belarus
Shop 34 m²
Asipovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/1
Sales of the shopping pavilion. located in the area of FOK "Muscul", the BAM area in. Osipov…
$17,900
Leave a request
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