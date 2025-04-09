Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Asipavicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Asipavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Sylavicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sylavicy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
Cozy two-bedroom apartment in the suburbs of Vileiki! ❤️Excellent option of a two-room apart…
$12,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Asipavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes